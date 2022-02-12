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Collection by Holly Hallberg

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The roof was extended over an outdoor patio to give it cover and ensure that it’s a comfortable space on both hot, sunny days, and in the rainy spring, or fall.
The roof was extended over an outdoor patio to give it cover and ensure that it’s a comfortable space on both hot, sunny days, and in the rainy spring, or fall.
The convergence of space inside reflects the convergence of landscape outside, with the great room being one of the clients’ favorite areas of the home. “While the space accommodates distinct functions—kitchen, dining, living, and entertaining—it ultimately reads as a cohesive whole,” says homeowner Bill Joost. “We particularly appreciate the sense of continuity.”
The convergence of space inside reflects the convergence of landscape outside, with the great room being one of the clients’ favorite areas of the home. “While the space accommodates distinct functions—kitchen, dining, living, and entertaining—it ultimately reads as a cohesive whole,” says homeowner Bill Joost. “We particularly appreciate the sense of continuity.”
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
The original layout was very much of the time: a perfect midcentury modern flow, with a closed-off kitchen and a fire put in the floor. “They were cool but impractical spaces,” says Schaer.
Lookofsky outfitted the bedroom with built-in pine plywood bunkbeds, walls, and a ceiling. The bathroom and a closet are also wrapped in plywood.
Lookofsky outfitted the bedroom with built-in pine plywood bunkbeds, walls, and a ceiling. The bathroom and a closet are also wrapped in plywood.
"The design intent was to calm down the geometry of the house," says Blue Truck Studio’s Peter Liang of the renovation.
"The design intent was to calm down the geometry of the house," says Blue Truck Studio’s Peter Liang of the renovation.
The patio outside the primary suite is made of bluestone pavers. The gabion walls were “a cost-effective way to build retaining walls, which we needed because of the slope, and for privacy,” says David.
The patio outside the primary suite is made of bluestone pavers. The gabion walls were “a cost-effective way to build retaining walls, which we needed because of the slope, and for privacy,” says David.
As much as possible, Bayne and Benner prioritized colors that tied the home to the ocean.
As much as possible, Bayne and Benner prioritized colors that tied the home to the ocean.
A stair from the lower level leads directly up to the covered porch, with the stair tucked behind the kitchen. The outdoor dining table is by Loll Designs and the chairs are from IKEA and Sundso.
A stair from the lower level leads directly up to the covered porch, with the stair tucked behind the kitchen. The outdoor dining table is by Loll Designs and the chairs are from IKEA and Sundso.
A paved driveway winds up to the home, which is surrounded by soaring trees and lush greenery.
A paved driveway winds up to the home, which is surrounded by soaring trees and lush greenery.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">This Swedish prefab cabin by </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Atelier–Heyman Hamilton with interior styling by Mattson Marnell features a playful mix of perfectly imperfect finishes, including custom plywood cladding and plaster.</span>
This Swedish prefab cabin by
The goal: create a living space that would be connected to the garden, with great functionality. “They wanted a house they could raise children in, to the point where their children could be teenagers and adult children,” says Dovey. “They were really thinking forward into the future.”
The goal: create a living space that would be connected to the garden, with great functionality. “They wanted a house they could raise children in, to the point where their children could be teenagers and adult children,” says Dovey. “They were really thinking forward into the future.”
The A-frame was tall enough for a queen-bed sized sleeping nook to be placed on a platform above the second-story bedroom and bath. “The loft was the perfect place to introduce more playfulness,” Pedraza says of the layout. “We want guests to have that summer break feeling you get when you’re up past your bedtime, eating popcorn and watching a movie.”
The A-frame was tall enough for a queen-bed sized sleeping nook to be placed on a platform above the second-story bedroom and bath. “The loft was the perfect place to introduce more playfulness,” Pedraza says of the layout. “We want guests to have that summer break feeling you get when you’re up past your bedtime, eating popcorn and watching a movie.”
Wrapped in glass on three sides, the Woodnest tree houses offer panoramic views of the surroundings mountains and fjord.
Wrapped in glass on three sides, the Woodnest tree houses offer panoramic views of the surroundings mountains and fjord.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
Boy Boy fabricated the framing for the flue shroud and base, which was then finished with plaster, and given a limestone benchtop. The Arto Ceramic tile extends into the kitchen, which has a preserved wood ceiling with new skylights.
Bromic’s Platinum Electric heater features a fully-enclosed heater body and is made of durable stainless steel that can withstand the elements, paired with a slim form that echoes the heating used in the lounge and dining areas.
Bromic’s Platinum Electric heater features a fully-enclosed heater body and is made of durable stainless steel that can withstand the elements, paired with a slim form that echoes the heating used in the lounge and dining areas.

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