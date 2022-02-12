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The convergence of space inside reflects the convergence of landscape outside, with the great room being one of the clients’ favorite areas of the home. “While the space accommodates distinct functions—kitchen, dining, living, and entertaining—it ultimately reads as a cohesive whole,” says homeowner Bill Joost. “We particularly appreciate the sense of continuity.”
The A-frame was tall enough for a queen-bed sized sleeping nook to be placed on a platform above the second-story bedroom and bath. “The loft was the perfect place to introduce more playfulness,” Pedraza says of the layout. “We want guests to have that summer break feeling you get when you’re up past your bedtime, eating popcorn and watching a movie.”
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