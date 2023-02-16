The sleeping area features skylights that allow for stargazing at night.
Ornate furnishings in the bedrooms offer an intriguing contrast to the rest of the house.
-
Cupertino, California
Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Sleek, stylish vibes await guests in the rooms at Hotel Covington.
The Corten steel enclosure provides the bedrooms with more privacy, and also serves as striking decorative façade.
One of the bedrooms.
On the opposite end of the pool is an ensuite bedroom that is connected to a smaller, corner terrace.
While the plush materials and earthy colors in the master bedroom emphasize the rich, wood tones in the room, our designer added curvilinear table lamps to soften the sharp furniture. The result is a masculine, yet comfortable bedroom.
To the south of the "great room" is a spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed.
He achieved this by using masonite for both the walls of the master bedroom, as well as the widest wall in the kitchen.
The plaster was added to sections where the masonry was compromised.
Curved, full-height glazing erases the boundary between indoors and out.