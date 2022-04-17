SubscribeSign In
p
Collection by Peter Ashwin

Favorites

View 17 Photos
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
A new wood-panel wall is a focal point in the open layout. The original white oak floors were also refinished.
Exterior entry stair (L); Owner using carport below house for boat-building project (R)
Exterior entry stair (L); Owner using carport below house for boat-building project (R)
Timber battens were used on north-facing windows to prevent excessive heat in the summer. The exterior is clad in Scyon’s Linea weatherboard and covered in Dylux’s Western Myall paint. Beneath the upper floor, a little nook makes for the perfect covered carport and storage spot for surfboards.
Timber battens were used on north-facing windows to prevent excessive heat in the summer. The exterior is clad in Scyon’s Linea weatherboard and covered in Dylux’s Western Myall paint. Beneath the upper floor, a little nook makes for the perfect covered carport and storage spot for surfboards.
“I wanted something bold and fresh,” Augustin says of the unit’s citrus-inspired front door, painted Tangerine Dream by Dunn Edwards. The door is flanked by horizontal Redwood slats and gray acrylic stucco.
“I wanted something bold and fresh,” Augustin says of the unit’s citrus-inspired front door, painted Tangerine Dream by Dunn Edwards. The door is flanked by horizontal Redwood slats and gray acrylic stucco.
"It’s a total smorgasbord of stuff," says Nicole of the home’s furnishings. The angular ceiling light was snagged from Blair’s old office, the sofa was bought off the home’s original owner, and the rugs are from a friend who runs an online shop specializing in vintage carpeting: @shopmienshop on Instagram.
"It’s a total smorgasbord of stuff," says Nicole of the home’s furnishings. The angular ceiling light was snagged from Blair’s old office, the sofa was bought off the home’s original owner, and the rugs are from a friend who runs an online shop specializing in vintage carpeting: @shopmienshop on Instagram.
With its many windows bringing in lots of natural light, the interiors of The Salish by West Coast Homes has a kitchen with a rolling island that also functions as a dining table, allowing it to be tucked away when not in use.
With its many windows bringing in lots of natural light, the interiors of The Salish by West Coast Homes has a kitchen with a rolling island that also functions as a dining table, allowing it to be tucked away when not in use.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
Floor plan of Farouki Residence by Farouki Farouki
Floor plan of Farouki Residence by Farouki Farouki
Studio Approach
Studio Approach
Before: Jessica and Stig Olson bought their San Francsico house in 2018. The 2-bedroom, 1-bath home had about 1300 square feet of living space over top a large unfinished garage, which has about the same square-footage. In a 2020-2021 remodel, the couple kept one parking spot, and finished about 700 square feet of the garage into living space.
Before: Jessica and Stig Olson bought their San Francsico house in 2018. The 2-bedroom, 1-bath home had about 1300 square feet of living space over top a large unfinished garage, which has about the same square-footage. In a 2020-2021 remodel, the couple kept one parking spot, and finished about 700 square feet of the garage into living space.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The new, attached ADU is rented out as a passive source of income that is helping Amanda finance the project.</span>
The new, attached ADU is rented out as a passive source of income that is helping Amanda finance the project.
Architect Leandro Garcia redesigned this 376-square-foot apartment in Curitiba, Brazil, for Eveline Favero and her 13-year-old son, Domingos.
Architect Leandro Garcia redesigned this 376-square-foot apartment in Curitiba, Brazil, for Eveline Favero and her 13-year-old son, Domingos.
The communal lodge features six nearly identical bedrooms alongside an interior made of exposed concrete, flooring, steel, and brass.
The communal lodge features six nearly identical bedrooms alongside an interior made of exposed concrete, flooring, steel, and brass.