"It’s a total smorgasbord of stuff," says Nicole of the home’s furnishings. The angular ceiling light was snagged from Blair’s old office, the sofa was bought off the home’s original owner, and the rugs are from a friend who runs an online shop specializing in vintage carpeting: @shopmienshop on Instagram.
Before: Jessica and Stig Olson bought their San Francsico house in 2018. The 2-bedroom, 1-bath home had about 1300 square feet of living space over top a large unfinished garage, which has about the same square-footage. In a 2020-2021 remodel, the couple kept one parking spot, and finished about 700 square feet of the garage into living space.