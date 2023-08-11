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"If I had to choose a favorite feature of the house, it would be the blue floor," says homeowner Emily Boschert Cooper. "I really pushed my comfort zone. but it’s stunning and seems to blend into the house and the environment."
"If I had to choose a favorite feature of the house, it would be the blue floor," says homeowner Emily Boschert Cooper. "I really pushed my comfort zone. but it’s stunning and seems to blend into the house and the environment."
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
Concrete and weathered steel form the home’s low-profile western facade, anchoring it to the desert.
She is unafraid of countertop clutter, and keeps her most used utensils and serveware out in the open, making the cooking process more intuitive.
She is unafraid of countertop clutter, and keeps her most used utensils and serveware out in the open, making the cooking process more intuitive.
Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
Xenia Rose (left) and Kate Dubois balanced bold color with white and wood for this home renovation and expansion in Ontario.
Three woodburning fireplaces are spread throughout the home.
Three woodburning fireplaces are spread throughout the home.
Polimone decided to rent a flock of Livornese chickens from an organic farm for this photo shoot. They wander beneath the the mint-green, powder-coated steel steps that connect two terraces on the property.
Polimone decided to rent a flock of Livornese chickens from an organic farm for this photo shoot. They wander beneath the the mint-green, powder-coated steel steps that connect two terraces on the property.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
The cedar reverse board-and-batten siding on the home is stained in Benjamin Moore, Arborcoat, Wrought Iron. The siding was loosely inspired by the clinker brick on the other house, which is not "totally uniform,
The cedar reverse board-and-batten siding on the home is stained in Benjamin Moore, Arborcoat, Wrought Iron. The siding was loosely inspired by the clinker brick on the other house, which is not "totally uniform,
Set in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the home is nestled between Sacramento and ski destinations like Alta and Tahoe.
Set in the Sierra Nevada foothills, the home is nestled between Sacramento and ski destinations like Alta and Tahoe.

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