SubscribeSign In
h
Collection by Hillary Frey

Favorites

View 52 Photos
Luxury appliance brand Dacor has explored the question of kitchen design through a concept kitchen that illustrates the principles that underpin successful contemporary design. “The inspiration for this space originated with the desire to create an open concept design with an overall natural feel,” explains Maddalena Nicolosi, Senior Kitchen Design &amp; Innovation Manager at Dacor. The Dacor dishwasher seamlessly disappears into the walnut joinery, maintaining a unified look while still providing a powerhouse in features and performance.
Luxury appliance brand Dacor has explored the question of kitchen design through a concept kitchen that illustrates the principles that underpin successful contemporary design. “The inspiration for this space originated with the desire to create an open concept design with an overall natural feel,” explains Maddalena Nicolosi, Senior Kitchen Design &amp; Innovation Manager at Dacor. The Dacor dishwasher seamlessly disappears into the walnut joinery, maintaining a unified look while still providing a powerhouse in features and performance.
Rachel and Joe around the kitchen island they had custom built by Tom Adams Woodworking (who also made the custom spice rack above the kitchen backsplash). The chairs are by CB2 and the pan rack was made by repurposing an Umbra shower curtain rod with hooks from Amazon.
Rachel and Joe around the kitchen island they had custom built by Tom Adams Woodworking (who also made the custom spice rack above the kitchen backsplash). The chairs are by CB2 and the pan rack was made by repurposing an Umbra shower curtain rod with hooks from Amazon.
The landscaping is an important part of the project—and is constantly evolving. Jussi-Pekka is currently building an outdoor shower surrounded by wildflowers, and has plans for a greenhouse to grow herbs and vegetables. He is also planning a series of paths winding through the forest.
The landscaping is an important part of the project—and is constantly evolving. Jussi-Pekka is currently building an outdoor shower surrounded by wildflowers, and has plans for a greenhouse to grow herbs and vegetables. He is also planning a series of paths winding through the forest.
The relocated kitchen includes Villa Lagoon concrete floor tiles, Heath Ceramics island tiles, Schoolhouse Electric pendant lights and Design Within Reach Valencia stools.
The relocated kitchen includes Villa Lagoon concrete floor tiles, Heath Ceramics island tiles, Schoolhouse Electric pendant lights and Design Within Reach Valencia stools.
The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
The covered porch is another place that people can work, brainstorm, or have break-out sessions. The company’s motto is affixed to the boundary wall, reading: “If it tells a story, it’s art.” Stories are about connecting, says Jhanvi, as is architecture.
In the living room, an integrated desk with a vintage light and cabinet designed by FMT Estudio.
In the living room, an integrated desk with a vintage light and cabinet designed by FMT Estudio.
The wood windows have a custom muntin pattern that reflects traditional designs from the 1920s, but incorporates reeded glass in the upper portion rather than stained-glass. "That was a reinterpretation that we made,
The wood windows have a custom muntin pattern that reflects traditional designs from the 1920s, but incorporates reeded glass in the upper portion rather than stained-glass. "That was a reinterpretation that we made,
The kitchen and dining room connect to the living room via two open doorways.
The kitchen and dining room connect to the living room via two open doorways.
Catherine's Italian chandelier hangs in the front hall. The floors are marble from Mexico. "We wanted [the floors] to feel a little more natural,
Catherine's Italian chandelier hangs in the front hall. The floors are marble from Mexico. "We wanted [the floors] to feel a little more natural,
The architects made sure to step back the upper-level addition so as not to overwhelm the scale of the surrounding neighborhood. Plus, "If we build on top of it, and try to make it a new and larger box, it will falsify the identity,
The architects made sure to step back the upper-level addition so as not to overwhelm the scale of the surrounding neighborhood. Plus, "If we build on top of it, and try to make it a new and larger box, it will falsify the identity,
The Orchard Street Residence was renovated from a humble 1946 cottage in a neighborhood of mostly pre-World War II houses.
The Orchard Street Residence was renovated from a humble 1946 cottage in a neighborhood of mostly pre-World War II houses.
In the new kitchen, Hylton-Daniel opened up the attic above and added skylights. Cabinets are by Kith, and pendant lights and wall sconce over the sink are from Seed Design.
In the new kitchen, Hylton-Daniel opened up the attic above and added skylights. Cabinets are by Kith, and pendant lights and wall sconce over the sink are from Seed Design.
The dining room features three walls with photos of current African American leaders in Durham. Its hybrid Art Nouveau/Art Deco fixture is made of brass, enamel, and glass and took about eight months to rewire, adding 12 LED bulbs.
The dining room features three walls with photos of current African American leaders in Durham. Its hybrid Art Nouveau/Art Deco fixture is made of brass, enamel, and glass and took about eight months to rewire, adding 12 LED bulbs.
The home’s new half-bath is tiled in Lili Tile, with a vanity sink from Wayfair, a countertop and backsplash of Silestone Quartz, a faucet from Kingston Brass and wall sconces over sink and toilet by Hinkley.
The home’s new half-bath is tiled in Lili Tile, with a vanity sink from Wayfair, a countertop and backsplash of Silestone Quartz, a faucet from Kingston Brass and wall sconces over sink and toilet by Hinkley.
The bathroom wall tile is from Lili, the wall light at the sink is from Alora Mood, the orange wall light is from West Elm, the sink vanity is from Joss and Main, the countertop is Silestone Quartz, the faucet is American Standard, and the tub was repurposed with a Delta fixture.
The bathroom wall tile is from Lili, the wall light at the sink is from Alora Mood, the orange wall light is from West Elm, the sink vanity is from Joss and Main, the countertop is Silestone Quartz, the faucet is American Standard, and the tub was repurposed with a Delta fixture.

32 more saves