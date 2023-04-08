Favorites
The towers stand 80 and 112 meters high. In addition to regular monitoring, once a year, a crew of arborists/climbers dubbed the “Flying Gardeners” descend from the roof of the buildings to assess plant health. According to the firm, “A few years after its construction, the Vertical Forest has given birth to a habitat colonized by numerous animal species, including about 1,600 specimens of birds and butterflies.”
Bosco Verticale, or Vertical Forest, houses 800 trees in addition to its human residents. Pronounced balconies make space for large tubs in which the vegetation is planted, and the staggered nature of the balconies allows unhindered growth. The firm undertook a three-year planning process with a team of botanists and ethologists to choose the plant species.