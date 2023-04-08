SubscribeSign In
The award-winning National Museum of African American History and Culture was designed by Adjaye Associates in partnership with the Freelon Group, Davis Brody Bond, and SmithGroupJJR. Exhibition design was by Ralph Applebaum Associates.
The towers stand 80 and 112 meters high. In addition to regular monitoring, once a year, a crew of arborists/climbers dubbed the “Flying Gardeners” descend from the roof of the buildings to assess plant health. According to the firm, “A few years after its construction, the Vertical Forest has given birth to a habitat colonized by numerous animal species, including about 1,600 specimens of birds and butterflies.”
Bosco Verticale, or Vertical Forest, houses 800 trees in addition to its human residents. Pronounced balconies make space for large tubs in which the vegetation is planted, and the staggered nature of the balconies allows unhindered growth. The firm undertook a three-year planning process with a team of botanists and ethologists to choose the plant species.
"We came up with the idea of creating a topography on the outside of the building, making the building into a landscape," Gang says.
The innovative skyscraper, which is 82 stories tall, features an undulating shape designed to capture views of Chicago landmarks.
The High Line is a 1.45-mile public park installed on a former railroad line, with sections opening in 2009, 2011, 2014, and 2019. It’s owned by the City of New York and operated by the Friends of the High Line.
