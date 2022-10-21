Now available to rent as a 5,600-square-foot holiday house, it features eight guest rooms and bathrooms.
This restored and renovated traditional ancient trullo home in the commune of Ostuni in Puglia has an arched doorway constructed of locally-harvested lime and quarried stone, which was fitted with a full-height, pivoting glass door.
A traditional trullo home in the town of Cisternino in Italy's Puglia region.
The arched walls and thresholds of this former 17th-century oil mill residence in Salento, Puglia serves as a dramatic backdrop for its Italian designer owners to showcase their contemporary custom creations and iconic, modern Italian furniture.