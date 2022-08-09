SubscribeSign In
"We are a social purpose company based on the principles of kindness, gratitude, and paying it forward," says Lifehood founder Amy Krofchick. A circular design motif—evident in round lights, rugs, mirrors, and an archway—represents how kindness spreads.
When looking to add an ADU to their backyard in Highland Park, Oni Lazarus and her partner Didi went with Cover’s turnkey offering. The Los Angeles–based prefab builders managed every step, giving the couple an idyllic, indoor/outdoor rental unit that capitalizes on sunny Southern California weather.
“I’ve loved Moritz Kundig’s work for years,” says designer Josh Hissong, whose home in Spokane, Washington, turned out to be a 1971 work by the architect. Josh and his wife, Shiva, executed a thoughtful revamp of the house, which began with thinning an overgrown stand of pine trees to bring the entryway out of hiding. The exterior is painted Deep Space by Benjamin Moore.
The first floor (located one floor down from the entrance) holds the home’s residential wing—including this master suite.
The oversized sliding glass wall that leads to the courtyard is one of the defining features of the retreat. “We love how when it’s open, the line between interior and exterior disappears and the house goes from 2,100 square feet to 2,100 acres,” says architect Hunter Gundersen.
The high-contrast space gets a bit of warmth from furniture like the dining table, crafted from the home's original beams.
Sharmila worked with the architects to establish a crisp aesthetic that wasn't too precious or fancy. For Chandra's one request, "he wanted one of those Big Ass Fans in the living room," says Sharmila. (He didn't get his wish.)
A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
In 2018, the current owners commissioned Beebe Skidmore Architects to design a freestanding sauna and meditation room to integrate into the site. They also brought on board Coyote Gardens to create custom stone walkways.
