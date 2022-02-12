“The approval process wasn’t easy. It’s just a guesthouse, but we may as well have been trying to build an apartment complex in the backyard,” says Marks. Walls of board-formed concrete are warmed by the cumaru wood ceilings and decks.
Inside the renovated Airstream, a woman prepares a meal. The skylight above the cook top lets fumes escape the small space. Photo by Sadamu Saito.
Situated underneath the wood ceiling, the upper-level apartment’s living room is elevated by a petite, functional kitchen.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.