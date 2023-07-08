The house sits on 1.25 acres of land and has a deck that connects the interiors with the outdoors throughout the property. Little points out, “Some of the old-growth redwood he used has up to 25 growth rings in a single inch!”
A collection of low-slung volumes create a series of platforms near the ground, so family members can be close together while still retaining their privacy.
Stargazing Portal
The central courtyard connects to a raised deck for socializing within easy access to the kitchen.
The window filled facade with indoor outdoor connections