The cross- and long-section floor plan for Villa West by MASA Architects.
The "plug-and-play
The home's aesthetic approach, from design language to materiality, is inspired by the region's rural building forms and beach house vernacular.
The home is meant to appear raw and unvarnished, with framing left intentionally exposed and a restrained pilot used throughout the design.
Located in Ontario, the two-bed, two-bath home totals
Floor Plan of The Nook by Isaac French
The oak island and cupboards offset the kitchen’s black IKEA cabinetry.
Hilary Severson and her sons play outside their home, designed by architect Solomon Berg. Set amid mature maples on three acres south of Portland, Oregon, the house has a gabled, standing-seam metal roof and rough-sawn and smooth cedar siding.
Each of MyCabin's offerings were designed to work in concert and form a complete residential set, where My Milla (25 or long) houses daily living, My Kalmus provides a dedicated work space, and My Galia adds a bit of wellful luxury.
Taking inspiration from train cabins, the guest bed lifts to reveal a bathtub. Garlick made the mechanism using sailboat hardware. The velvet curtain is by Restoration Hardware and the tile is from Stone Tile.