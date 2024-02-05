Home Tours
Collection by
Giuliana Pinto
Favorites
40
Photos
The entire property is less than 450 square feet, but feels much larger thanks to careful planning.
Summary harnesses the power of prefabrication to create a set of compact homes on a breathtaking site.
The Heritage Edition luxury travel trailer by Bowlus is clad with riveted aluminum and is marked by a satin silver finish. Customers can also opt for a matte black finish or a satin grey one.
Guests have access to a communal fire pit, dry and infrared saunas, and a yoga/meditation room.
The hotel’s on-site restaurant and bar, Dandelion, offers a seasonal menu.
Guests at Eastwind Oliverea Valley can stay in A-frame cabins, dubbed Lushnas, and Scandinavian-inspired hotel rooms.
The hardwood floors are original to the container and have traveled the world over
All images copyright © 2020 Brooke Stephenson
