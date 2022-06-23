Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 5 Photos
A student from PS 47 in the Bronx.
A student from PS 47 in the Bronx.
Murals by students inside represent the Bauhaus aesthetic: primary colors and geometric shapes. Gropius encouraged students to contribute to the school. In the workshops, students made furniture, pottery, and metal work to be used on campus.
Murals by students inside represent the Bauhaus aesthetic: primary colors and geometric shapes. Gropius encouraged students to contribute to the school. In the workshops, students made furniture, pottery, and metal work to be used on campus.
Student's Pavilion Plan Silva began researching, gradually building a community around those with experience and knowledge of the Pavilion. He spoke to a couple in Cleveland that managed a roller rink that once was located on-site, the members of the New York State Pavilion Paint Project, working to restore the structure, and found out about the 1969 concert series, when bands such as The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac and Santana played under the Tent of Tomorrow. He even made the Pavilion part of his teaching curriculum—the middle school educator has his eighth graders design alternative uses for the pavilion in 2012.
Student's Pavilion Plan Silva began researching, gradually building a community around those with experience and knowledge of the Pavilion. He spoke to a couple in Cleveland that managed a roller rink that once was located on-site, the members of the New York State Pavilion Paint Project, working to restore the structure, and found out about the 1969 concert series, when bands such as The Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, Fleetwood Mac and Santana played under the Tent of Tomorrow. He even made the Pavilion part of his teaching curriculum—the middle school educator has his eighth graders design alternative uses for the pavilion in 2012.
The Woodbury University Hollywood Outpost (WUHO) has a pop-up installation in the Design For Tomorrow pavilion, which features student work. WUHO showcased faculty, alumni, and student work from the Woodbury School of Architecture, including Somewhere Something by Jason King with Justin Owens and Robert Mehring.
The Woodbury University Hollywood Outpost (WUHO) has a pop-up installation in the Design For Tomorrow pavilion, which features student work. WUHO showcased faculty, alumni, and student work from the Woodbury School of Architecture, including Somewhere Something by Jason King with Justin Owens and Robert Mehring.