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A custom oak built-in sectional was created with storage underneath and behind, making use of every square inch. The cushions and throw are from Swans Island Company. And the sconces on the sloped wall are from Cedar &amp; Moss.
A custom oak built-in sectional was created with storage underneath and behind, making use of every square inch. The cushions and throw are from Swans Island Company. And the sconces on the sloped wall are from Cedar &amp; Moss.
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In Seattle, two architects from Office of Ordinary Architecture purchased a 1979 townhouse designed by Milton Stricker. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Ash revamped the patio and built under-deck storage.
In Seattle, two architects from Office of Ordinary Architecture purchased a 1979 townhouse designed by Milton Stricker. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Daniel Ash revamped the patio and built under-deck storage.
One renovation request, homeowner Isaac Hase says, “was having a place to drop your shoes.” At the mudroom end of a run of kitchen cabinets, you’ll find another feature the couple asked for. “We wanted to have a dedicated, visible place for our little stash of cookbooks,” Karoline says.
One renovation request, homeowner Isaac Hase says, “was having a place to drop your shoes.” At the mudroom end of a run of kitchen cabinets, you’ll find another feature the couple asked for. “We wanted to have a dedicated, visible place for our little stash of cookbooks,” Karoline says.
The dining room table was a vintage find, and the couple completed a little DIY on the Anthropologie chairs, using colored cord from the hardware store to warp the back bars.
The dining room table was a vintage find, and the couple completed a little DIY on the Anthropologie chairs, using colored cord from the hardware store to warp the back bars.
“The cool thing about the van is the casualness of it. It’s like, ‘Hey, we know somebody in Seattle. Let’s just go park in the driveway and hang out,’ ” says Rachel.
“The cool thing about the van is the casualness of it. It’s like, ‘Hey, we know somebody in Seattle. Let’s just go park in the driveway and hang out,’ ” says Rachel.
A Clad Home white sofa joins a Lulu &amp; Georgia coffee table and two cane chairs by Leanne Ford for Crate &amp; Barrel. The artwork over the sofa was commissioned from a friend to complete the space.
A Clad Home white sofa joins a Lulu &amp; Georgia coffee table and two cane chairs by Leanne Ford for Crate &amp; Barrel. The artwork over the sofa was commissioned from a friend to complete the space.
If you're itching to join the enticing #vanlife movement taking over your Instagram feed, but don't quite have the skills to trick out your own van, don't worry—you can always have one revamped for you. In this roundup, we've rounded up seven companies here to help.
If you're itching to join the enticing #vanlife movement taking over your Instagram feed, but don't quite have the skills to trick out your own van, don't worry—you can always have one revamped for you. In this roundup, we've rounded up seven companies here to help.
To hold up against wear and tear, the sofa cushions are upholstered in a pet- and kid-friendly performance fabric with FibreGuard.
To hold up against wear and tear, the sofa cushions are upholstered in a pet- and kid-friendly performance fabric with FibreGuard.
Natalie loved the original painted metal kitchen cabinets, elevating them with gray leather drawer pulls. She also removed the upper cabinets from the wall and added a patterned tile backsplash that extends to the ceiling. The kitchen island was removed, making room for a dining room table, and the ceiling light was replaced with an Orikata Saucer pendant light from Room & Board.
Natalie loved the original painted metal kitchen cabinets, elevating them with gray leather drawer pulls. She also removed the upper cabinets from the wall and added a patterned tile backsplash that extends to the ceiling. The kitchen island was removed, making room for a dining room table, and the ceiling light was replaced with an Orikata Saucer pendant light from Room & Board.
The lower level
The lower level
Top 10 Vans, Buses, and Trailers of 2020: From souped-up Airstreams to converted skoolies, these rambling homes enraptured our readers.
Top 10 Vans, Buses, and Trailers of 2020: From souped-up Airstreams to converted skoolies, these rambling homes enraptured our readers.
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
A picture window over a custom concrete bench fashions a window seat. “Family, friends, and animals all enjoy the various places to relax in the lounge,” says the homeowner. “The window seat is universally the most prized nook in the home.”
Original red oak floors were stripped and finished with a matte sealer to maintain a raw, unfinished look.
Original red oak floors were stripped and finished with a matte sealer to maintain a raw, unfinished look.
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?
Here are a few questions Smirke recommends asking: When is a permit required? Will you need to submit plans for your renovation project? Were there un-permitted improvements made to the property? If so, what will be required upon inspection? Are there new fire, energy, and safety requirements that will need to be met to meet current building codes?