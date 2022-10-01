SubscribeSign In
At each location, chefs prepare meals for guests with local ingredients that can be enjoyed alfresco. You can also reserve a variety of spaces for customized rehearsal dinners, retreats, and weddings.
Close to Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen and the Mad River Glen ski area, Fayston, Vermont, is the prime setting for Little Black House. Giving the retreat its name, Elizabeth Herrmann Architecture + Design only had 1,120 square feet to work with. Sitting just below the top of a hill, the black-stained cabin flaunts a classic gable structure with a stripped-down interior melding white walls and pale wood floors.
A 606 Universal Shelving System by Dieter Rams for Vitsoe hangs tough on the only opaque wall of the living room. Russell-Clarke and Moolsintong designed the coffee table, and Marcel Wanders gets credit for the Bottoni sofa for Moooi.
An Eames lounge chair overlooks a cascading waterfall outside the Thompson Lake House. Architect CTA | Cushing Terrell designed the home to feel flexible and customizable.
Sliding glass doors open the bedrooms up to their own private patios; the opaque walls conceal the bathrooms.
The bathroom pocket door, a Modern Caravan signature, is opaque plexiglass framed in walnut.
The frosted glass extends to the hallway, where a long corridor connects the bathroom to the master bedroom.
Constructed predominantly with locally quarried stone, steel, poured concrete floors and a turf roof, the horizontal outline of the property harmonizes beautifully with its rugged natural surroundings. The house also has an outdoor terrace with a pool and fireplace, where you can enjoy a cup of tea and take in plenty of fresh air.sd
For a multi-unit condo development in Manhattan by Keppler Architecture, Raydoor installed a combination of Sliding Stacking Parallel (SSPA) and Sliding Stacking Parallel/Pivot (SSPA/PV) doors with frames in Rift White Oak and Opal Frosted glass.
Despite their dark color palette, black and white kitchens can still feel bright. This tiny kitchen perfects the art of chiaroscuro with white shiplapped walls, custom-built open shelves and dark concrete floors. The owners selected sleek faucet fixtures by Santec and a sink by Blanco to complement the white laminate countertops. The stainless steel appliances include a Bertazzoni oven, Fisher & Payel refrigerator, and Thermador dishwasher.
The living room provides sweeping views of mountain vistas.
This West Village townhouse integrates the interiors with the outdoor landscape courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows draped in sheer curtains, which pick up on the hues both inside and out.
The residents of this maisonette, located in Prague's Vinohrady district, were a young couple returning to the Czech capital after living in London for several years. Stepanova took cues from London's industrial character (with a healthy dash of minimalist design) in devising this remodel's striking aesthetic. In the first bathroom, seen here, a brass washbasin from Morocco is flanked by a Tolomeo Micro Parete lamp from Artemide.
Choose meaningful embellishments. “Homeowners tend to focus predominantly on the utilitarian components of their kitchen remodels and place less emphasis on decorative elements such as tile, open shelves, visual art pieces,” says Nicole Tysvaer of Galaxy Homes. “The kitchen is the heart of our homes and the most occupied space. I encourage all of our clients to consider meaningful embellishments that add beauty and a personalized touch to their kitchen remodel, such as a display of heirloom teacups, framed photography from family vacations, or decorative wall art.”
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
