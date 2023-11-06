Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Built-in sofas provide lots of flexibility for entertaining, lounging, and even spare sleeping arrangements—plus they provide plenty of storage, thanks to pull-out drawers. A floor-to-ceiling bookshelf was key for corralling clutter, providing some of the only horizontal space in the home. The bookshelf wall is extra thick to accommodate two small cupboards behind the sofa cushions that open into the adjoining bathroom.
The split form of the house is a simple and effective way to separate the social and private areas.
Andrew and Betsy Frederick’s Maine home comprises two volumes with clapboard siding treated with pine tar to preserve it. A deck at the rear of the home leads to floating walkways that hide plumbing.
The house was designed to minimally interfere with the hilltop vegetation, which is what attracted the family to the site.
Josh and Natalie Pritchard’s residence in the woods of New Gloucester, Maine, consists of two parallel gable structures connected by a breezeway. The taller building is the home, and the shorter is a two-car garage with an in-law apartment. The Pritchard children call the wetlands behind the house “fairy land.”
