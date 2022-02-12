"When we're getting ready for bed and I'm brushing my teeth, I can look up at the skylight and see the moon peeking out above the trees,
The curve of the treatment room's walls add movement to the flow of the house.
"I can really extend a level of hospitality to my clients with this treatment room,
"We couldn't put installation where we wanted to expose the joists, so we had to put it on the roof. That actually helped with waterproofing—the original roof was likely our biggest challenge,
An Aria table from Room and Board creates a spot to gather. The countertop is Barbados honed marble from Walker Zanger, and it surrounds an LG induction cooktop.
Wang and the owners were meticulous about the cabinetry. They hand-selected each piece of the oak veneer to line up perfectly across each front.
The eye-shaped hole of the stairs volume
Breuer’s signature floating staircase features abstract geometric cutouts.
The mirrored villa rests on 43-foot-high pillars and is accessed via a long wooden staircase.
Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
The curved blue kitchen larder has a projecting “nose” that illuminates the worktop and a mirrored eye that “winks” each time the door is opened.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.