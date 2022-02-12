The red balau deck brings a natural element to the exterior, while complementing the existing house on the property. "I knew from the get-go that we weren’t going to be able to put fancy finishes like vertical siding on the outside—that drives up the price pretty fast,
Teak stools from Patio Productions San Diego provide seating for groups on the triangular deck.
Several doors provide an entrance through the private outdoors space.
David and Annemie's daughter swings in the living room. A door provides access to the lush backyard and surrounding area. “The kids have a lot of freedom. They have a big area where they can go and play without needing supervision,” says Annemie.
A look at the bathroom. “The window also gives a view out to the front garden and lets the morning sun in,” says David.
On the ground floor, countertops from Concrete Collaborative add texture.
Ogawa Green Tile by Heath Ceramics covers the walls and floors. When the couple's existing tile stash wasn't enough coverage, the team was able to special order more to match.
The main house is connected to the garage/workspace by a covered walkway with a green roof. "Planting the green roof was one of the coolest parts of the project for me,
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
The house opens to a protected meadow next to a forest. "Callie and I both grew up with a lot of open space around us, which was such an opportunity for freedom and self-discovery,
Callie and Nathan Angle worked with Seattle firm CAST Architecture to design their forever home in Edmonds, Washington, just north of the city.
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Her talents are not just limited to photography, Magdalena crafted ceramic dishware used for meals and tea ceremonies, which regularly occur in that beloved primary bedroom window seat, one of her favorite spaces.
Solis looked to Magdalena’s Eastern European heritage—she and her family immigrated to the U.S. from Poland in 1990—for direction on furnishings and finishes.
The photographer and homeowner snaps a self portrait.
In the library, tucked beneath the renovated staircase, is a reading nook featuring cushion fabric by Sarah Morris for Maharam. The pendant is by Louis Weisdorf for Gubi, and the sconce is by Bernard Schottlander for DCW éditions.