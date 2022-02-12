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Collection by Colette Murphy

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Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
To make the interior feel more spacious, the architects opened the ceilings to create a double height space. They clad everything above eight feet, the original ceiling height, in plywood to maintain a human scale and the house’s original proportions. The sofa is from Hay, the Tokyo chaise lounge is from a now-closed Bellport vintage shop, the coffee tables are by Giotto Stoppino, produced by Kartell 1950s and 1960s, and the yellow chair, inspired by Pierre Paulin, was a find at Wright Auctions. Lisa painted the artwork on the mantel.
The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
The hall bathroom has the Strands series tile from Concrete Collaborative on the floor, and Fireclay 2x8 in Rosemary on the walls.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A vintage MG parked out front during the photoshoot is a nod to Corey's father's old convertible, a car that had wood floors. The home's exposed framing is a textural reminder of that retro vehicle's design detail.
A generous covered entry porch provides a sheltered connection between the main house and a small garage and workshop. The warm-toned wood soffit creates a striking contrast against the charred Japanese cedar cladding, while the open breezeway beyond frames a view through to the woods.
A generous covered entry porch provides a sheltered connection between the main house and a small garage and workshop. The warm-toned wood soffit creates a striking contrast against the charred Japanese cedar cladding, while the open breezeway beyond frames a view through to the woods.
The bathroom walls have tadelakt and lime plaster, paired with floor tile from Clé. The Diani Wall Mirror from CB2 hangs with the Les pendant from Studio Mabua.
The bathroom walls have tadelakt and lime plaster, paired with floor tile from Clé. The Diani Wall Mirror from CB2 hangs with the Les pendant from Studio Mabua.
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
The fireplace was redesigned as a piece of sculpture, in order to be more inviting to sit around. It's accompanied by an Onn Pendant by a-emotional light at the ceiling, and a custom wall-mounted shelving unit designed by O-N Architecture, built by Felix Chmiel, and coated in pigments by Linolie &amp; Pigment.
The design team updated the staircase with a shade of blue that echoes the heirloom cabinet (seen against the wall). The color is "Polaris Blue
The design team updated the staircase with a shade of blue that echoes the heirloom cabinet (seen against the wall). The color is "Polaris Blue
The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
The living room, enjoying the most spacious volume beneath the vaulted ceiling, includes a Noguchi pendant lamp, (at right) a vintage 1955 Kroehler sofa, (at left) a vintage Fin Juhl Japan Chair and ottoman, and (also at left) a vintage Magnus Olesen loveseat and coffee table.
The wallpaper is Pixel by Drop it Modern, paired with the Radar Sconce by Schoolhouse. A Concretti sink sits on a custom plywood and laminate counter, affixed to a Lowdown locker from Mustard Made.
The wallpaper is Pixel by Drop it Modern, paired with the Radar Sconce by Schoolhouse. A Concretti sink sits on a custom plywood and laminate counter, affixed to a Lowdown locker from Mustard Made.
In the compact primary bathroom, a wood slat wall provides separation for the toilet in the small footprint. "The idea was to have a toilet room, but there's no door on it,
In the compact primary bathroom, a wood slat wall provides separation for the toilet in the small footprint. "The idea was to have a toilet room, but there's no door on it,
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
Spot Lab crafted the custom red oak cabinetry for the niche, which also includes the same green zellige tile used in the stove nook. The wall comes forward on the right to accommodate a powder room sink behind it, and the shallow counter there gets a lot of use for charging devices.
“All our inspiration was France, Italy, Morocco, Greece—just not England,” says homeowner Leila D’Angelo. “We deviated quickly from the idea of a ‘renovated Victorian house’ and leaned into something much more Mediterranean, because that’s what felt authentic to us.”
“All our inspiration was France, Italy, Morocco, Greece—just not England,” says homeowner Leila D’Angelo. “We deviated quickly from the idea of a ‘renovated Victorian house’ and leaned into something much more Mediterranean, because that’s what felt authentic to us.”

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