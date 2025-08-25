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Photos
Floor plan of Casa de la Rosa by Michelle Dawn Wilber
Floor plan of Nottingham by Zoé Stone Design
To create a high-performance home with healthy materials, the team used an Adhero self-sealing house wrap, a Stego vapor barrier, Havelock Wool insulation, and an Intello interior air barrier.
Floor Plan of Potts Residence by MiniMax
Upper Tree House floor plan
Though the three-bedroom cabin is just 1,500 square feet, Josh Kjenner's design prioritized storage. These lacquered cabinets include custom pulls by builder Etchbuilt.
Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
A birds view of the house
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