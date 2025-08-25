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Floor plan of Casa de la Rosa by Michelle Dawn Wilber
Floor plan of Casa de la Rosa by Michelle Dawn Wilber
Floor plan of Nottingham by Zoé Stone Design
Floor plan of Nottingham by Zoé Stone Design
To create a high-performance home with healthy materials, the team used an Adhero self-sealing house wrap, a Stego vapor barrier, Havelock Wool insulation, and an Intello interior air barrier.
To create a high-performance home with healthy materials, the team used an Adhero self-sealing house wrap, a Stego vapor barrier, Havelock Wool insulation, and an Intello interior air barrier.
Floor Plan of Potts Residence by MiniMax
Floor Plan of Potts Residence by MiniMax
Upper Tree House floor plan
Upper Tree House floor plan
Though the three-bedroom cabin is just 1,500 square feet, Josh Kjenner's design prioritized storage. These lacquered cabinets include custom pulls by builder Etchbuilt.
Though the three-bedroom cabin is just 1,500 square feet, Josh Kjenner's design prioritized storage. These lacquered cabinets include custom pulls by builder Etchbuilt.
Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
A birds view of the house
A birds view of the house