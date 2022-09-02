The shared wet room features a Boyce freestanding tub by Signature Hardware with west-facing views of the forest.
A large, east-facing window in the kitchen captures morning light. The kitchen is outfitted with Caesarstone Pebble countertops, a Heath Ceramics Lichen backsplash, and Smith & Vallee Woodworks cabinetry.
A timber palette emphasizes indoor/outdoor living. The outdoor cedar deck visually extends the interior white oak floors. The ceilings and soffits are made of hemlock.
Designed for energy efficiency, the home features insulation above code and hydronic radiant heating. Note the Morso 6148 wood-burning stove in the entry hall that’s fueled by locally felled lumber.
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
The roof overhang provides shelter to the entry with an oak front door from Lyndon Doors.
The home is clad in Western Red Cedar and James Hardie cementitious siding.
La Cantina doors slide open for a seamless connection between the living spaces and the outdoors.
The home’s master bedroom and living room face south for optimal landscape views. A large outdoor deck emphasizes the home’s indoor/outdoor connection.
Completed in 2018 on a 2.6-acre site in the San Juan Islands, the two-bedroom modular home was installed in a day.