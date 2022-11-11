SubscribeSign In
Inception Shades feature milled aluminum brackets, available in anodized clear or anodized black finishes, and premium fabrics. Request a design consultation to learn more.
Inception Shades can be customized to accentuate unique architecture. The system can also be integrated with smart home technology for automated control.
Inception Shades help to keep the space cool and comfortable by blocking UV rays during the hottest points of the day.Translucent fabric manages glare and provides privacy without blocking all light. The result is a warm, inviting ambient glow. “They’re just simple, beautiful shades that are easy to use,” says Karcher of the Inception Shades. “No pull cords or extra hardware.”
The home sits on the banks of Lake Leelanau, in the heart of farm country; nearby, you’ll find cherry and apple orchards and several vineyards. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a mood-boosting indoor/outdoor connection, and Inception Shades integrate seamlessly with window frames so as not to detract from the view.
A panelized kit allows a home to be built tight into the environment. “When you pair the panelized kit with the helical pier system, you can slide the panels into particularly tight spaces allowing one to keep more trees intact and the landscape minimally touched,” explains Karcher.
The home sits on the banks of Lake Leelanau, in the heart of farm country; nearby, you’ll find cherry and apple orchards and several vineyards. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer a mood-boosting indoor/outdoor connection, and Inception Shades integrate seamlessly with window frames so as not to detract from the view.
“My intention was to create a simple and inexpensive way to build a home with a high design concept that could also be built relatively quickly,” says Karcher. “It made sense to create a system for the build concept, employing a panelized structural design with prefabricated pieces and parts for rapid assembly.” Design aspects, like Inception Shades, are customizable yet modular enough to expedite installation.
