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Collection by
joan goldberg
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The large blue barn door, mimicked by the garage doors, is an hommage to the family home, which also has big sliding storm doors.
“ It’s not spaceship stuff. It’s here now, and it can save you money,” says Jeff.
The eastern cedar cladding will develop a gray patina over time.
Jack Mama enjoying a book on the lounge seat with a pullout ottoman.
The home glows from within at night.
"I believe that if there’s a place for everything then nothing is out of place, and I’ve tried to incorporate that into a lot of the furniture design and functionality,
Friends and family hang out on the back patio. “It’s kind of a fugly house, but we don’t care,” Caleb says.
A jewel-box-like bathroom with walls painted Black Forest Green by Benjamin Moore juxtaposes the light schematic of the rest of the home. "It's very relaxing thanks to the darker color,
Homeowner Cynthia Chau chats with two of her daughters in the kitchen of her Seattle home.
“The house is kind of crooked, with rough floors, and no fancy finishes—but it has lots of personality,” says architect Francisco Mesquita Moura.
A sliding door connects the kitchen to a new outdoor dining area and the lawn beyond.
Neal and Inga Barber built a new home atop the existing foundation of their previous house in Kenmore, a suburb of Seattle, Washington.
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