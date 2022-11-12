Favorites
The design of the Vika One is inspired by Swedish and Scandinavian architecture, and the interior has been kept as open as possible to take advantage of the natural light and square footprint. The kitchenette, dining table, sleeping area, and teak front porch are all accessible from the center of the space.
Vika Living was founded by Jeff Howard and Scott Kervern in 2001. “We recognised a huge gap in the market,” says Howard. “Traditional permanent tiny homes have been around for generations and are generally priced at over $100K and need foundations and permits; while canvas-top products are meant for very short-term stays and are restricted geographically and seasonally. We recognised a middle ground worth about $30 billion a year that draws from both sides of this spectrum.”