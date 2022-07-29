Across from it, a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture—lined with Camilla Meijer wallpaper and featuring a customized niche—allows the space to function as a guest room. An electric Velux skylight frames views of the original tin plates above. The architects chose to leave space between the top of the structure and the ceiling to maintain the rectangular proportions of the loft. “It reads right away,” Singer says of the volume. “It’s very satisfying.”