By replacing a wall with a custom wood-and-glass partition, architect Matt Krajewski transformed a previously dark one-bedroom railroad apartment in Manhattan into a light-filled home. Compact furnishings, like a Mandal bed frame from IKEA with integrated storage, maximize every inch of the 390-square-foot unit, housed in a former tenement building.
Across from it, a Murphy bed by Resource Furniture—lined with Camilla Meijer wallpaper and featuring a customized niche—allows the space to function as a guest room. An electric Velux skylight frames views of the original tin plates above. The architects chose to leave space between the top of the structure and the ceiling to maintain the rectangular proportions of the loft. “It reads right away,” Singer says of the volume. “It’s very satisfying.”
"It was a malfunctioning bathroom that led them to first reach out," recalls Eng-Goetz. "I think this is often the case with renovations—a malfunction such as a leaking plumbing fixture prompts one to think, ‘What else could be improved?’ and before you know it, a whole-house renovation is underway."
Eng-Goetz hand-painted a magical mural of sword ferns around the kitchen to give the room a "forest view." The tiles are from Tempest Tileworks; the wall sconce and sink pendant lighting are from a collaboration between JHID and GKA Lighting. Adding another metallic accent, a brass faucet from Waterworks rises from a rich western walnut countertop. The room is painted with Benjamin Moore’s Storm Cloud Gray.
