The original double-sided fireplace was wrapped in plaster for an updated look. Yet, it was kept in the same location, as the home maintained its original footprint throughout the remodel.
The powder room received a simple, yet stunning transformation with white paint, modern sconces from Cedar & Moss, and the addition of graphic black and white cement tile from Ann Sacks that wraps the wall.
Now, the space looks both sophisticated and playful thanks to the addition of whimsical animal-printed wallpaper, marble countertops, tiles from Ann Sacks, and brass pendant lights designed by Cedar & Moss for Rejuvenation.
A cozy family room has been created off the kitchen, and includes a custom built-in breakfast nook and sofa.
Here is a peek at the living room looking toward the entry.
The team expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look that now features stunning walnut cabinets, gray Caesarstone counters, and a beautiful teal backsplash with tile from the Ann Sacks Modern Line.