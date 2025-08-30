For Scott Stultz, whose 30-year career has focused primarily on designing kitchens, furniture and baths, designing his own home was a unique opportunity.
The architects, Jones and Emmons, garnered widespread acclaim for their work on California residential architecture. Although this home was a collaboration with developer Harlan Lee, the duo notably often worked with Joseph Eichler.
The false fireplace in Adam’s living room was constructed by carpenter Trevor Miles, then wrapped in travertine-style wallpaper from Belarte.
Floor Plan of 4Square House by David Ross
On a nearly five-acre parcel near Carmel, California, architect Gabriele Mary Ann Schicketanz used modular units from Method Homes to create a custom residential property for herself and her son’s family.
Seattle architecture firm Wittman Estes used its new modular prefab system to built a prototype on Whidbey Island in Washington for a family that loves the outdoors.
Red interior accents, like the door and bench in the kitchen, pick up on the exterior color. The bench cushion is from The Conran Shop. The salt and pepper grinder, water glass, jug, and tea pot are from Kave Home. The plates, bowls, and mugs are from Trabala Studio.
A look at the wood-clad side extension, built as a shed in the 1920s. An adjacent, empty stone building might be Christine’s next renovation project.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">"Rainwater is the driving the form of the building,
Cedar siding clads the building's garden-facing facade and eaves over the wraparound porch and will turn silver over time.
Clad in Japanese cedar from the Azores Islands, the tiny home features a shed-style roof that cost $5,500.
The original living room featured wall-to-wall carpeting and a popcorn ceiling. “We found a stash of $2 bills in the old fireplace,” recalls Kim. “I don’t know what they were saving them for, but it felt like good luck.”
Lawler's mom wanted an all-white kitchen, and he delivered with Caesarstone countertops in Blizzard alongside Venice terrazzo tile from Concrete Collaborative. A Mags Sofa and 82 Armchairs from Hay sit in the living room.
Every room in the home, be it the top-floor great room or the downstairs bedrooms, open onto outdoor patios.
The couple often relax by their vintage Jøtul stove—“our dream one,” Audi says—purchased from a neighbor. The rocker is a family heirloom, and the armchair is a roadside find.
The cabin hovers over the site on stilts, giving it a floating effect.
The duo recently moved to Australia from Barcelona, and they drew inspiration from Spanish-style plazas for the home’s backyard.