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Collection by Marcy C Krinsk

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The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
Wook’s study, just large enough to accommodate a single desk, sits at the front of the building on the lowest floor.
Wook’s study, just large enough to accommodate a single desk, sits at the front of the building on the lowest floor.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt &amp; Turn unit by HBD Systems.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
Houldin, 10, curls up in the playroom nook which is directly under a side skylight that Pulltab added in order to make the interior rooms inhabitable, as per New York City building code. The custom millwork around the window seat is painted in Rainy Day by Fine Paints of Europe.
Houldin, 10, curls up in the playroom nook which is directly under a side skylight that Pulltab added in order to make the interior rooms inhabitable, as per New York City building code. The custom millwork around the window seat is painted in Rainy Day by Fine Paints of Europe.
Bronze finish hardware on micaceous painted steel doors. Narrowline glass imported from Brasil. © Edward Birch
Bronze finish hardware on micaceous painted steel doors. Narrowline glass imported from Brasil. © Edward Birch
Four storeys high, the stair has a solid Blackbutt hardwood finish, with a moderate stain finish. © Justin Alexander
Four storeys high, the stair has a solid Blackbutt hardwood finish, with a moderate stain finish. © Justin Alexander
1930s Halabala [ www.designaddict.com/atlas/designers/Jindrich-Halabala/ ] reading chairs contemplate the densely packed library. © Justin Alexander
1930s Halabala [ www.designaddict.com/atl... ] reading chairs contemplate the densely packed library. © Justin Alexander
Bay windows have expanded the existing house sideways, providing side viewing lines to Double Bay and Sydney Harbour © Edward Birch
Bay windows have expanded the existing house sideways, providing side viewing lines to Double Bay and Sydney Harbour © Edward Birch
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
The original home was preserved and renovated. In the front bedroom, a small window was replaced with a large painted-steel window seat, a favorite of the residents' grandchildren.
Master bedroom with ensuite fireplace
Master bedroom with ensuite fireplace
Master bedroom
Master bedroom
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
A seating area with a fire pit sits off the patio.
By pushing out the primary suite and raising it up a few steps on the interior, Warwas made room for a covered patio below.
By pushing out the primary suite and raising it up a few steps on the interior, Warwas made room for a covered patio below.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.
Warwas set the bump-out at an angle, to capture the tree canopy throughout the year. It's outfitted with automatic shades for privacy.

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