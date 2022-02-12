The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
The sash-style windows are from Sierra Pacific, with a ‘Paramount’ sofa and ottoman by Blu Dot tucked underneath.
Wook’s study, just large enough to accommodate a single desk, sits at the front of the building on the lowest floor.
Knight designed a window seat that extends from inside to out once the window is opened. The window is a Sunflex Tilt & Turn unit by HBD Systems.
Window seats frame the fireplace to create alcoves for people to sit and children to play. Drawers in the window seats have storage for toys and board games. An Altona Barebulb Chandelier Pendant from Rejuvenation hangs above, while the Basket Weave Wool Rug by Parachute covers the floor.
In the living area, the plywood walls, ceiling and sleeping nook with a queen bed and integrated storage reference the tree trunks that surround the structure. The upholstered armchairs, table, and stools are from Gus Modern; the flooring is Marmoleum by Forbo.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
New tile added to the log wall is from the Rairies Montrieux factory. The Oak floors were refinished, and the exposed ceiling between the beams was refinished in 8mm high-density expanded cork for sound dampening and a textural look. The couch and coffee table are vintage.
Houldin, 10, curls up in the playroom nook which is directly under a side skylight that Pulltab added in order to make the interior rooms inhabitable, as per New York City building code. The custom millwork around the window seat is painted in Rainy Day by Fine Paints of Europe.