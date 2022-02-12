"I wanted that natural beauty to be visible throughout the house and easily accessible,
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
Floor Plan of Duque by A1000xBetter
Together with a personal Hanse Haus specialist, pre-configured house designs can be adapted simply and easily in order to suit all tastes and specifications.
The primary facade uses wood slats to create a privacy screen between the street and the private world of the house. Frosted glass was also used strategically in this bathroom to allow light in but create privacy as well.
An aerial view shows the layout of the Moliving units.
The living spaces are seamlessly connected via an open layout that caters to easy entertaining. A row of wood-framed French doors line the back wall, creating an intimate indoor/outdoor connection with the backyard.
Floor plan of Lake Pepin Farmhouse by TEA2 Architects
An open-plan living/dining/kitchen area occupies the heart of the home and opens up to the outdoors on the north and south sides. Chestnut lines both gabled end walls.