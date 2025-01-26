Aluminaire House™ on-site at Palm Springs Art Museum, 2023. Rendering by Claudia Cengher.
The property is widely recognized as the last surviving Wallace Neff Airform House in the U.S.
“It is a truly modern home and it still feels modern to me after living here all of these years,” says the homeowner. “My nieces used to like to play ‘Space Ship’ in the house—dramatically opening and closing the sliding metal doors as if they were starring in a science fiction film.”
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
Set just outside Denver, the midcentury Ditto Residence is surrounded by forest and wrapped in timber inside and out.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
Brooklyn-based architecture firm Estudio Esmero worked within the foundation and steel structure of an existing carriage house in upstate New York for this new build, which features concrete floors with bright gold kintsugi details.
Mobili Vintage
The original wood columns and beams create a more open feel and flood the spaces with natural light. "The kitchen looks out over the courtyard, which acts as a light well and provides ventilation,
A USM credenza holds vinyl and booze. Music flows via a Pro-Ject Debut III turntable, a pair of Elipson Planet L speakers, and a Music Hall Audio amplifier.
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Brooklyn, New York
Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017