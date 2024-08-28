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Collection by Ewan Feng

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The current owner, architect Eve Steele, bought the house from the original patrons, Robert Hendershot and artist Harumi Taniguchi.
The current owner, architect Eve Steele, bought the house from the original patrons, Robert Hendershot and artist Harumi Taniguchi.
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
The couple had to renovate the pool, redoing the plumbing and replastering it black, before they could finish the Ipe deck. "We are in there every day, so it really has been worth the investment,
The primary suite has custom oak cabinetry, built by Jonathan, to zone different functions in the space.
The primary suite has custom oak cabinetry, built by Jonathan, to zone different functions in the space.
Storage is also key to making a small space work. Dave and Aaron sacrifice some kitchen space to add more cabinetry, some of which is hidden behind mirrored panels, which reflect both artwork and views. They also went for a smaller fridge (under the counter) instead of a full-sized option.
Storage is also key to making a small space work. Dave and Aaron sacrifice some kitchen space to add more cabinetry, some of which is hidden behind mirrored panels, which reflect both artwork and views. They also went for a smaller fridge (under the counter) instead of a full-sized option.
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
The wallpaper was one of the first interior details, a limited edition print featuring trans icons and significant moments in queer history.
The sofa flips into a comfortable queen-sized bed. “We’d rather have the space be mostly available for hanging out, but able to convert when we need to," says David.
The sofa flips into a comfortable queen-sized bed. “We’d rather have the space be mostly available for hanging out, but able to convert when we need to," says David.
The couple kept materials simple in the kids’ bathroom—where Felix gets a step up—pairing Caesarstone with tile from Daltile.
The couple kept materials simple in the kids’ bathroom—where Felix gets a step up—pairing Caesarstone with tile from Daltile.
The architects used cedar slats to enclose a steel-and-concrete staircase that leads to the master bedroom upstairs.
The architects used cedar slats to enclose a steel-and-concrete staircase that leads to the master bedroom upstairs.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
Garcia clad the ADU’s exterior with a local Texas limestone, similar in color and texture to the main house, “just to tie the two together visually,” says the architect.
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
A series of skylights flood the interior with natural light.
A series of skylights flood the interior with natural light.
Floor plan of Casa Roca Ahumada by Ludwig Godefroy
Floor plan of Casa Roca Ahumada by Ludwig Godefroy
A communal gathering space at the center of the home includes a dining area, a kitchen, and a circular conversation pit upholstered in a mustard color that is carried through to the private rooms. “The house gives you freedom,” says resident Juan Carlos Martín. “You can choose to be social, or you can keep to yourself in your villa.” The dining chairs are by Taller Nacional. The dining table was designed by Gabriela Peña Garavito, made by Francisco Romo. The Aura Wall 22 sconces are from Bandido, and the Can pendant lamps are from davidpompa. The ceiling fans are from Ventilacion Decorativa. The ceramic tableware is by Derrumbe Ceramica.
A communal gathering space at the center of the home includes a dining area, a kitchen, and a circular conversation pit upholstered in a mustard color that is carried through to the private rooms. “The house gives you freedom,” says resident Juan Carlos Martín. “You can choose to be social, or you can keep to yourself in your villa.” The dining chairs are by Taller Nacional. The dining table was designed by Gabriela Peña Garavito, made by Francisco Romo. The Aura Wall 22 sconces are from Bandido, and the Can pendant lamps are from davidpompa. The ceiling fans are from Ventilacion Decorativa. The ceramic tableware is by Derrumbe Ceramica.

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