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Collection by Sandra Seaton

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The floor is the Pacifica slab from <a href="https://www.concrete-collaborative.com/pacifica">Concrete Collaborative</a>.
The floor is the Pacifica slab from <a href="www.concrete-collaborative.com/pac... Collaborative</a>.
Frank Designs and Petra Design Studio found a vintage Stilnovo Sputnik Chandelier on <a href="https://www.1stdibs.com/">1stDibs</a>, sourced from France. The hallway has the vinyl Keshi wallcovering from <a href="https://shop.designtex.com/keshi/?sku=6555-102">Designtex</a>, with <a href="https://schoolhouse.com/">Schoolhouse</a> sconces.
Frank Designs and Petra Design Studio found a vintage Stilnovo Sputnik Chandelier on <a href="www.1stdibs.com/">1... sourced from France. The hallway has the vinyl Keshi wallcovering from <a href="shop.designtex.com/kes... with <a href="schoolhouse.com/">S... sconces.
The color palette of the home is largely neutral, based on Royal Flax by Benjamin Moore. The interior of the red storage units is covered in a veneer Ettore Sottsass designed for ALPI.
The color palette of the home is largely neutral, based on Royal Flax by Benjamin Moore. The interior of the red storage units is covered in a veneer Ettore Sottsass designed for ALPI.
The living room is mostly furnished with pre-owned pieces with the exception a floor lmap and light fittings from Weaver &amp; Doure. Paintings by Italian artist Pietro Mantilla.
The living room is mostly furnished with pre-owned pieces with the exception a floor lmap and light fittings from Weaver &amp; Doure. Paintings by Italian artist Pietro Mantilla.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
A pastry chef and a perfusionist splurged on bespoke cabinetry and fluted glass to fill their run-down Barcelona flat with light, color, and curves.
Over time, Woodward Throwbacks has expanded beyond product design to offer interior design and real estate development services.
Over time, Woodward Throwbacks has expanded beyond product design to offer interior design and real estate development services.
The top floor of Detroit’s Michigan Central Station is being converted into a Nomad Hotel, which is slated to open in 2027.
The top floor of Detroit’s Michigan Central Station is being converted into a Nomad Hotel, which is slated to open in 2027.
Niklas Runesson, a third-generation woodworker, showed a collection of sculptural furniture that stood opposite the region’s crisp modernism.
Niklas Runesson, a third-generation woodworker, showed a collection of sculptural furniture that stood opposite the region’s crisp modernism.
The floating home, originally constructed in 1968 by Forbes Kiddoo, that Marka Hansen and Joe Brubaker recreated with designer Michelle Chan and builder Steve Crutchfield of True North Construction bobs in a berth at the historical Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito, California, just north of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.
The floating home, originally constructed in 1968 by Forbes Kiddoo, that Marka Hansen and Joe Brubaker recreated with designer Michelle Chan and builder Steve Crutchfield of True North Construction bobs in a berth at the historical Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito, California, just north of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
Bottenfield matched the new cedar paneling to the ceilings, which are original, and replaced all the windows and doors with double-glazed versions. The large abstract painting by P. Musick was found at Summerland Antique Collective.
Bottenfield matched the new cedar paneling to the ceilings, which are original, and replaced all the windows and doors with double-glazed versions. The large abstract painting by P. Musick was found at Summerland Antique Collective.
A curved sofa by Brazilian designers Danilo Lopes and Paula Gontijo is paired with an armchair by Roberta Banqueri, and a yellow-painted Tajá chair by Sergio Rodrigues.
A curved sofa by Brazilian designers Danilo Lopes and Paula Gontijo is paired with an armchair by Roberta Banqueri, and a yellow-painted Tajá chair by Sergio Rodrigues.
Seattle-based Shed Architecture &amp; Design worked with kitchen systems company Space Theory to create Quynh-Vy’s dream kitchen, complete with pink cabinets, open walnut shelving, and a 12-foot marble island.
Seattle-based Shed Architecture &amp; Design worked with kitchen systems company Space Theory to create Quynh-Vy’s dream kitchen, complete with pink cabinets, open walnut shelving, and a 12-foot marble island.
The steel beam that provides structural support in the renovated kitchen also props up the eave that extends from the sunroom out over the back patio.
The steel beam that provides structural support in the renovated kitchen also props up the eave that extends from the sunroom out over the back patio.
The Eames lounge chair is from Design Within Reach and is upholstered in Flamiber Cayenne fabric. The couch is by Floyd, and the rug is from ABC Carpet and Home.
The Eames lounge chair is from Design Within Reach and is upholstered in Flamiber Cayenne fabric. The couch is by Floyd, and the rug is from ABC Carpet and Home.
In the dining room, a vintage Danish teak table often doubles as Augustine's writing desk. The chairs are vintage Brooklyn school chairs, and the pendant light is IKEA.
In the dining room, a vintage Danish teak table often doubles as Augustine's writing desk. The chairs are vintage Brooklyn school chairs, and the pendant light is IKEA.

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