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The floor is the Pacifica slab from <a href="www.concrete-collaborative.com/pac... Collaborative</a>.
Frank Designs and Petra Design Studio found a vintage Stilnovo Sputnik Chandelier on <a href="www.1stdibs.com/">1... sourced from France. The hallway has the vinyl Keshi wallcovering from <a href="shop.designtex.com/kes... with <a href="schoolhouse.com/">S... sconces.
The floating home, originally constructed in 1968 by Forbes Kiddoo, that Marka Hansen and Joe Brubaker recreated with designer Michelle Chan and builder Steve Crutchfield of True North Construction bobs in a berth at the historical Waldo Point Harbor in Sausalito, California, just north of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge.
Large vintage pendants from an old ship suspend above the dining table, crafted by Dave Ball of Jacob May in Oakland. The radiant-heat flooring is reclaimed barn wood from Tennessee. The artwork that hangs above the cabinet and conceals a television was created from pieces of wood painted by local artists during a party hosted by Marka and Joe, who elected to leave the living area's large metal structural beam exposed.
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