Eat at Kitchen island as seen from the living room. Reform cabinets and Fireclay Tile backsplash.
Full height stone backsplash draws the eye up towards open shelving.
The dining corner has the best view, with a Kartell F1/Y Pendant in Sky Blue over the table.
The cabinetry throughout is a mix of IKEA inserts and custom units. More blue accents extend to the structural collar ties, the table lamp, and the cabinet hardware.
The kitchen backsplash is Dal Tile 4x4 tile in Bright White with custom blue grout, paired with a Richlite Birch Redstone counter.
engawa
“The process was so amazing because they trusted us so much and did not push for changes. They were willing to hear the vision, and it was such an opportunity to make a mark and show the kind of bold design we want to be doing,” says Rose.
An outdoor shower features two tones of tile from Clay Imports. The smaller, blue squares are the same ones used for the pool's trim.
Bhavani describes the boys' playroom as "another periscope moment." Perched at the northwest corner of the house, it looks over the backyard, framing a large oak tree in two sets of stacked windows.
A barrel-vaulted staircase leads up to the home’s roof deck.