Adobu's kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances. They can be upgraded to a Fisher and Paykel Suite for just under $8k. Concrete pendant lights come at an additional cost of $1.2k. While the default cabinetry is finished in black matte, it can be changed to white matte or wood veneer for $1k.
In the MOR.II, communal spaces are allocated to the ground floor, with the bedroom lofted above it. Though the floorplan is adjustable in larger models like the HY.GE or the GES.TALT, their default layouts expand to include more bedrooms and baths on both levels while keeping the double-height lounge.
Windows and entries into the aux box are placed to optimize lighting, ventilation, and privacy. For example, a transom window beside the kitchen is situated opposite the front door in the Model 240 to allow for a cross breeze. In the picture above, cabinetry was placed where a stove and window would normally be positioned.