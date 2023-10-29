SubscribeSign In
Adobu's kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances. They can be upgraded to a Fisher and Paykel Suite for just under $8k. Concrete pendant lights come at an additional cost of $1.2k. While the default cabinetry is finished in black matte, it can be changed to white matte or wood veneer for $1k.
In the MOR.II, communal spaces are allocated to the ground floor, with the bedroom lofted above it. Though the floorplan is adjustable in larger models like the HY.GE or the GES.TALT, their default layouts expand to include more bedrooms and baths on both levels while keeping the double-height lounge.
The interior features heated floors alongside a kitchenette, dining area, and bedroom.
The Signature House is 227-square-feet and can be used year-round.
The Signature House was installed in Vermont, where it currently has a four-month wait (at least!) for guests to stay.
While the Nestron units are advertised as one-bedroom homes, their layouts can be adjusted to upon ordering should someone prefer to use the unit as a rec-room or an office.
The prefabs are built on a metal screw pile foundation. Not only is it more affordable than concrete, but it shortens on-site work to one day. In case clients would prefer to manage the installation themselves, aux box offers free consultation.
The Model 240 comes with a range and a refrigerator. The additional space in the Model 640 means that aux box can include an oven, dishwasher, and dedicated dining table in the larger model.
The furnished interiors are paneled in pine, which can come in a natural or whitewashed finish.
Windows and entries into the aux box are placed to optimize lighting, ventilation, and privacy. For example, a transom window beside the kitchen is situated opposite the front door in the Model 240 to allow for a cross breeze. In the picture above, cabinetry was placed where a stove and window would normally be positioned.
The modularity championed by aux box refers to its method of constructing prefabs, which helps to minimize construction time, cost, and its environmental impact.
