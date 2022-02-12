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Just north of San Francisco, the Mill Valley home of former Phish manager and current restaurant owner John Paluska takes its place within its eclectic neighborhood and natural surroundings. A guest cottage flanks the family's garden. The "casita" has hosted friends, family, and even wildfire evacuees; Rachel Paluska refers to it as a "revolving door, in a fun way."
The site was inhabited as soon as the client obtained ownership of the property. According to Woodward, "Whether this was by camping under moonlight in a wag by the fire, or in a sleeping bag rolled out on the half pipe erected within the existing shed, it was to be a place where anyone is welcome."
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