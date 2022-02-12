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Collection by Giuliana Marsiaj

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Green roof
Green roof
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
At the terrace, the team replaced or rebuilt brick and concrete as needed. They also stripped and resealed exterior wood elements and incorporated new native landscaping throughout.
The netting suspended over the water feature makes for a whimsical spot to stargaze.
The netting suspended over the water feature makes for a whimsical spot to stargaze.
An aerial view of the perfectly framed pool.
An aerial view of the perfectly framed pool.
The backyard.
The backyard.
Architect Guilherme Machado Vaz decided to echo the square, compact nature of Casa em Afife when designing the swimming pool.
Architect Guilherme Machado Vaz decided to echo the square, compact nature of Casa em Afife when designing the swimming pool.
A 1968 Pontiac Bonneville mysteriously sinks into a drained midcentury swimming pool.
A 1968 Pontiac Bonneville mysteriously sinks into a drained midcentury swimming pool.
An outdoor lounge area is tucked into the juncture made where the new kitchen wing joins with the renovated Trip Russell house.
An outdoor lounge area is tucked into the juncture made where the new kitchen wing joins with the renovated Trip Russell house.
Just north of San Francisco, the Mill Valley home of former Phish manager and current restaurant owner John Paluska takes its place within its eclectic neighborhood and natural surroundings. A guest cottage flanks the family's garden. The "casita" has hosted friends, family, and even wildfire evacuees; Rachel Paluska refers to it as a "revolving door, in a fun way."
Just north of San Francisco, the Mill Valley home of former Phish manager and current restaurant owner John Paluska takes its place within its eclectic neighborhood and natural surroundings. A guest cottage flanks the family's garden. The "casita" has hosted friends, family, and even wildfire evacuees; Rachel Paluska refers to it as a "revolving door, in a fun way."
The garden is by landscape designer Tom Massey. The paving is similar to the bricks used in the extension.
The garden is by landscape designer Tom Massey. The paving is similar to the bricks used in the extension.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
Outside, the landscaped yard consists of multiple courtyards and zen rock garden. A covered patio flows out onto the lush lawn, which is bordered by hedges to protect the space from wind.
A close relationship to the land is reaffirmed throughout the home.
A close relationship to the land is reaffirmed throughout the home.
Sustainable building practices were key to the cottage’s rebirth. The home’s green roof system consists of a vinyl membrane topped with small trays filled with ferns and mosses from the nearby Columbia River Gorge.
Sustainable building practices were key to the cottage’s rebirth. The home’s green roof system consists of a vinyl membrane topped with small trays filled with ferns and mosses from the nearby Columbia River Gorge.
The backyard evokes the serenity of a Japanese Zen garden with a beautiful leaning tree and a shou sugi ban shed.
The backyard evokes the serenity of a Japanese Zen garden with a beautiful leaning tree and a shou sugi ban shed.
The site was inhabited as soon as the client obtained ownership of the property. According to Woodward, "Whether this was by camping under moonlight in a wag by the fire, or in a sleeping bag rolled out on the half pipe erected within the existing shed, it was to be a place where anyone is welcome."
The site was inhabited as soon as the client obtained ownership of the property. According to Woodward, "Whether this was by camping under moonlight in a wag by the fire, or in a sleeping bag rolled out on the half pipe erected within the existing shed, it was to be a place where anyone is welcome."

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