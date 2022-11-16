Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Ting S

Favorites

View 9 Photos
The residents incorporated speed racks into the cabinets. Typically found in restaurants, the racks offer chefs intermediate storage. In this case, the couple places food behind the cabinet until it’s ready to serve. After the meal is over, they can stow dirty dishes out of sight instead of interrupting the party with cleanup. To ensure trays slide in and out without catching the cabinet, King used hinges that allow the door to rotate 270 degrees.
The residents incorporated speed racks into the cabinets. Typically found in restaurants, the racks offer chefs intermediate storage. In this case, the couple places food behind the cabinet until it’s ready to serve. After the meal is over, they can stow dirty dishes out of sight instead of interrupting the party with cleanup. To ensure trays slide in and out without catching the cabinet, King used hinges that allow the door to rotate 270 degrees.
The lower level is distinguished by stained concrete flooring. In the hallway, a Molded Plastic Chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller offers a place for the residents to remove their coats and shoes. The seat has an Eiffel base.
The lower level is distinguished by stained concrete flooring. In the hallway, a Molded Plastic Chair by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller offers a place for the residents to remove their coats and shoes. The seat has an Eiffel base.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
The kitchen cabinets are made from a pressed wood-fiber product. The countertop and backsplash are Caesarstone.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Light pours into the renovated kitchen from all directions, with the breezy natural palette transforming the room into a warm and inviting family space. After removing walls, the dated and mismatched floors became an eyesore, with Leah opting to replace them with Hakwood Engineered European Oak floors in ‘Aura,’ which run throughout the home.
Three large windows allow the surrounding nature to enter the house from different angles during the day. “We like the way the house opens up with large windows facing the mountain at the back, which makes nature very present even when you are inside,” says Helena. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The custom dining table—which was made by a local artisan—is located in front of west-facing windows that frame the sunset in the evenings. The table can be easily moved inside or out depending on the weather.