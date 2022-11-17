SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Christina Colletti

Favorites

View 4 Photos
The large new bathroom includes a shower for two and continuous tile floors.
The large new bathroom includes a shower for two and continuous tile floors.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.