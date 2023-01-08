SubscribeSign In
In the bathrooms, a different variety of plaster was employed: Moroccan Tadelakt, selected for its waterproof application. (“You see it in most hammams,” says Grimshaw, who had spent time working in Morroco.)
Upstairs, pieces from the homeowner's eclectic art collection add pops of color. A coconut chair by George Nelson was reupholstered to bring a contemporary feel, and a sleeper sofa from Design Within Reach offers flexible space for guests.
A folding bench chair pulls out to be extra table seating — though the table itself is mobile, too, able to be shifted to a second wall mount to act as a work space when Kyle craves a change of scenery.
The custom floor is made from maple. As you lift storage hatches and walk through the Airstream, the pieces follow a sea to sun design that designers Schmitt and Jacobs worked with Kyle on.
Almost every room in the extension has direct access to the outside so the relationship with the grounds is immediate. In addition, carefully considered windows frame views of the surrounding landscape—especially the large window facing the valley in the first-floor living space. “It’s incredibly joyful to see how the views, smells, and emotion of being in the extension changes throughout the different seasons,” says architect Je Ahn. “It’s very tranquil and a retreat in the true sense of the word.”
Deep window boxes double as cosy reading nooks and bench seats that immerse the residents in the landscape.
Smith knew he wanted to use plywood for the interior walls. "Plywood can look fantastic,
The upstairs guest suite includes a neutral, daylit bathroom.
Access into the garden is through the side of the kitchen and not the rear. This means the rear is protected for wildlife and the family do not have to go through the garden to access the BBQ and hard landscaping.
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
When traveling couple Nate and Taylor Lavender were dating and living in Florida, they purchased a 34-foot, 1992 Airstream, which they renovated and affectionately named Augustine the Airstream (after the city of St. Augustine, Florida, where they found her on Craigslist).
Guests can occupy the front L-shaped seating area comfortably. Sustainable cork flooring, Birch wood built-ins and natural decor form a cohesive palette.
Honeyed light pours through the vintage windows. Peering through the back window, Birch cabinetry and warm-toned decor can be seen.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
To maximize functionality, Bolden custom built the interior structure, offering a mix of concealed storage and open shelving.
“The exterior paths and balconies were designed on-site,” Chrismar says. “We wanted a direct connection to the landscape.”
An open living, dining, and kitchen space in one of the cabins is encapsulated in windows.
