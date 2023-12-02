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Collection by
Suzanne Daws
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6
Photos
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The biggest savings here were found in labour: Liz and Matt got hands on with almost everything, and called in favors for the electric work.
Smaller square tile in matte white from Home Depot references what was there before, and the oak and quartz vanity echoes the kitchen cabinet treatment.
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