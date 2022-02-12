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Collection by Tal Danan

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The second bedroom, in all white, offers a clean slate, allowing for versatility in decor and the ability to use bold decor and furniture.
The second bedroom, in all white, offers a clean slate, allowing for versatility in decor and the ability to use bold decor and furniture.
"We have six backyard chickens: Sesame, Dumpling, Cutlet, Jerk, Biscuit, and Travis — a rescue hen that came with the unlikely name,
"We have six backyard chickens: Sesame, Dumpling, Cutlet, Jerk, Biscuit, and Travis — a rescue hen that came with the unlikely name,
A Breville espresso machine gets the couple ready to hit the waves in the morning. All of the artwork was shot by Carolla.
A Breville espresso machine gets the couple ready to hit the waves in the morning. All of the artwork was shot by Carolla.
Lime plaster walls lend rich texture in all of the rooms of the home, including the casual dining space which is outfitted with built-in shelving.
Lime plaster walls lend rich texture in all of the rooms of the home, including the casual dining space which is outfitted with built-in shelving.

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