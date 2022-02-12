🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
Collection by
Tal Danan
Favorites
View
200
Photos
The second bedroom, in all white, offers a clean slate, allowing for versatility in decor and the ability to use bold decor and furniture.
"We have six backyard chickens: Sesame, Dumpling, Cutlet, Jerk, Biscuit, and Travis — a rescue hen that came with the unlikely name,
A Breville espresso machine gets the couple ready to hit the waves in the morning. All of the artwork was shot by Carolla.
Lime plaster walls lend rich texture in all of the rooms of the home, including the casual dining space which is outfitted with built-in shelving.
View More
180
more
saves
Share