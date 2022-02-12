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Collection by Kristie Severn

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River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
River-rock ballast was installed around the perimeter of the green roof.
The artist studio overlooks the green roof on the yoga studio.
The artist studio overlooks the green roof on the yoga studio.
The yoga studio can also be converted into guesthouse.
The yoga studio can also be converted into guesthouse.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
Lisa went with a Basis kitchen from Reform since it was more cost-effective than a custom one. To create the feeling of entering the kitchen within an open plan living area, Space4Architecture placed the cabinets in an “L” shape. “You are walking into the kitchen rather than passing through the kitchen,” Vici says. The LED Dipping pendant light is from Marset and the red ceramic vase is by Melissa Dadourian.
The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
The zig-zag layout of the kitchen creates a distinct space without interrupting sight lines across the interiors to the outside.
The cabinet faces are linoleum, another cost-effective choice and one of the few moments of color in the interior. “We work with a lot of whites and woods and let the materials speak for themselves,” Ruggieri says. “We try not to stain materials and leave them as real as possible so that it feels as grounding as possible.”
The cabinet faces are linoleum, another cost-effective choice and one of the few moments of color in the interior. “We work with a lot of whites and woods and let the materials speak for themselves,” Ruggieri says. “We try not to stain materials and leave them as real as possible so that it feels as grounding as possible.”
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
Sardinas is a swimmer and decided to build a lap pool outside instead of spending a similar amount on hardscaping. The plantings next to it act as a privacy screen. Verdant designed the landscape.
The upstairs bathroom features a shower nook with a skylight. “You can look out and see palm trees,” Kuo says.
The upstairs bathroom features a shower nook with a skylight. “You can look out and see palm trees,” Kuo says.
On the ground floor, countertops from Concrete Collaborative add texture.
On the ground floor, countertops from Concrete Collaborative add texture.
Butcher says the stone for the vanity was chosen first, then the tile to match. There is Fireclay Natural Press Tile in Carmine, in a satin sheen, on the floor, and Fireclay Natura Press Tile in Egyptian Blue, also in a satin sheen, on the walls. The wall sconce is the Dutton Brown Color Vogue Sconce in Cobalt, and the faucet is the Kohler Parallel in chrome.
Butcher says the stone for the vanity was chosen first, then the tile to match. There is Fireclay Natural Press Tile in Carmine, in a satin sheen, on the floor, and Fireclay Natura Press Tile in Egyptian Blue, also in a satin sheen, on the walls. The wall sconce is the Dutton Brown Color Vogue Sconce in Cobalt, and the faucet is the Kohler Parallel in chrome.
“The outside is dark, the inside is natural – it’s like peeling back a charred log,” says Deana of the contrast between the shou sugi ban exterior and the pale mass plywood interior. The black trim of the Marvin Ultimate window frames sharpen that contrast.
“The outside is dark, the inside is natural – it’s like peeling back a charred log,” says Deana of the contrast between the shou sugi ban exterior and the pale mass plywood interior. The black trim of the Marvin Ultimate window frames sharpen that contrast.
Vast windows were added to fill the living , kitchen and dining area with natural light.
Vast windows were added to fill the living , kitchen and dining area with natural light.
The c-shaped kitchen is built from Ikea carcasses which were strengthen by the couple’s joiner to withstand the weight of the polished concrete worktops and clad in Douglas Fir plywood.
The c-shaped kitchen is built from Ikea carcasses which were strengthen by the couple’s joiner to withstand the weight of the polished concrete worktops and clad in Douglas Fir plywood.
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
A large picture window with built-in seating and storage underneath in the master bedroom frames the view of the luscious wild garden.
The Douglas fir ceiling with its exposed beams make sleeping area very restful, a feeling which is amplified when it rains and the light drumming is heard on the roof as though in a tent. A built-in wardrobe which serves the bedroom also acts as a division between the bedroom and the dining room.
The Douglas fir ceiling with its exposed beams make sleeping area very restful, a feeling which is amplified when it rains and the light drumming is heard on the roof as though in a tent. A built-in wardrobe which serves the bedroom also acts as a division between the bedroom and the dining room.
The bathroom has been decorated in neutral colours to help create a clutter-free sanctuary. Hidden storage is built into the ceiling above.
The bathroom has been decorated in neutral colours to help create a clutter-free sanctuary. Hidden storage is built into the ceiling above.
The kitchen walls are covered in a lime-based paint from Rewah in a soft lilac color (No. 103). Hanging above the counter is an image from British artist David Shrigley—“You Got Beaten by a Crab”—that was hand-tufted in wool by Karina’s mother.
The kitchen walls are covered in a lime-based paint from Rewah in a soft lilac color (No. 103). Hanging above the counter is an image from British artist David Shrigley—“You Got Beaten by a Crab”—that was hand-tufted in wool by Karina’s mother.

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