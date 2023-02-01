The architects defined the new entry sequence with black-stained paneling, inserted within a white oak volume that has a vertical-raked pattern to the wood.
Large windows nicely frame out the corner of the kitchen and provide views of the home's entry and street. Black matte wall sconces from Cedar Moss add an unexpected detail with a contemporary flair that provide ample light in the kitchen space.
Cut down on your toilet paper use and get a squeaky clean undercarriage while doing something good for the environment.