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Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
Modern Farmhouse featuring yakisugi (shou sugi ban) japanese charred wood siding
In the kitchen of Floating Farmhouse in Eldred, New York, a custom-built wood-fired oven extends up to the ceiling, accentuating its steep pitch. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
In the kitchen of Floating Farmhouse in Eldred, New York, a custom-built wood-fired oven extends up to the ceiling, accentuating its steep pitch. Photo by Mark Mahaney.
The home enjoys a connection with the surrounding landscape with views from every room that invite the 100-acre site into the interior. “The framed views from each room are a source of pride for us,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “They illustrate the way in which we design for a specific site, bringing the outdoors into the home and making the most of what the homeowners love about their land.”
The home enjoys a connection with the surrounding landscape with views from every room that invite the 100-acre site into the interior. “The framed views from each room are a source of pride for us,” says architect Meelena Oleksiuk Turkel. “They illustrate the way in which we design for a specific site, bringing the outdoors into the home and making the most of what the homeowners love about their land.”
The home is a near-even split of indoor and outdoor space.
The home is a near-even split of indoor and outdoor space.
Both models feature the same simple, clean design language with a vaulted ceiling in the main living and dining area that aims to make the relatively small footprint—The Studio is approximately 1250 square feet, and The Standard is approximately 1875 square feet—feel spacious. The modular components can be arranged to create three different layouts, and clients also have the opportunity to choose tiles, paint, and other finishes.
Both models feature the same simple, clean design language with a vaulted ceiling in the main living and dining area that aims to make the relatively small footprint—The Studio is approximately 1250 square feet, and The Standard is approximately 1875 square feet—feel spacious. The modular components can be arranged to create three different layouts, and clients also have the opportunity to choose tiles, paint, and other finishes.
The dining table is vintage. Having a meal means you're surrounded by nature.
The dining table is vintage. Having a meal means you're surrounded by nature.
Glass doors slide open to create seamless transitions between the interior and exterior living areas.
Glass doors slide open to create seamless transitions between the interior and exterior living areas.
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
The bathrooms are fitted with custom cabinetry, deep stone sinks, and built-in hampers.
The bathrooms are fitted with custom cabinetry, deep stone sinks, and built-in hampers.
Designed in 1961, this single-story home has walls of stone, exposed beams, and a cozy living area with a double-sided fireplace.
Designed in 1961, this single-story home has walls of stone, exposed beams, and a cozy living area with a double-sided fireplace.

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