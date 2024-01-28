Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Cristina Gherardi
Favorites
31
Photos
Solar panels facing the sunniest part of the home help heat its water and charge its electricity.
The bedroom area is defined by wood paneling.
The sustainable structures have "self-leveling
A Moliving prefab has 400 square feet of interior space and 240 square feet of exterior space.
This bathroom belongs to a hillside home in Oakland, California, that Method Homes built in collaboration with CleverHomes x tobylongdesign.
Method Homes collaborated with atelierjones to rebuild three homes that were destroyed by the 2021 Dixie Fire in Northern California.
BrightBuilt Homes started as a singular zet-zero, sustainable barn in Maine.
Pool and pool house as the sun sets.
Folding doors access to the covered outdoor kitchen.
Floor to ceiling walnut paneled wall with mini bar.
Reading nook and skylight.
