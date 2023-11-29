Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Edward Woo

Favorites

Lake|Flato designed a weekend home on North Fork, Long Island that nods to the rustic agricultural structures dotting the region. Western red cedar siding is stained black to help the home's three structures recede into the landscape.
