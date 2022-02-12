Woodworker Ally Silberkleit created a cabin in Vermont that showcases handmade objects and the beauty of craft.
Architect Bundit Kanisthakhon set the structure above ground as a precaution against flooding. At the Davises’ request, he ensured that the house can be disassembled for easy relocation.
Floor plan of Camp Davis by Tadpole Studio
“The roofline is angled so that the clients can wake up in the morning and see Mount Ka‘ala,” says architect Bundit Kanisthakhon.
Sara works in the kitchen, which contains a propane cooktop from Wolf and a propane refrigerator by Dometic. The louvered windows are from the Glass Guru and the porcelain tile is from Daltile.
The dining area is furnished with Indonesian hardwood pieces from Bali Aga and lit by solar lanterns from Goal Zero. The floors are by Trex. “The whole interior can be washed down with a hose,” says James, who made the ladder that leads to the loft.
The couple incorporated wood-and-glass sliding doors from ETO left over from a home they’d remodeled previously.
At James and Sara Davis’s weekend home on O‘ahu, double-height doors open to a lanai-like space at the center of the house. The home’s energy needs are met via solar panels set by the entry.