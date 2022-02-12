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Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
Michael D'Angelo Landscape Architecture provided a new master plan that includes grassy areas for lawn games, a fire pit, and new plantings.
The architects used certified and sustainable MOSO Bamboo X-Treme Decking in the garden.
The architects used certified and sustainable MOSO Bamboo X-Treme Decking in the garden.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
Built-in shelving under the stairs to the mezzanine level provides the resident with extra storage.
The motorized glass windows can be raised to connect the interior with the terrace.
The motorized glass windows can be raised to connect the interior with the terrace.
Georgina, Diego, and their two children, 10-year-old Nicoletta and seven-year-old Arturo.
Georgina, Diego, and their two children, 10-year-old Nicoletta and seven-year-old Arturo.
The exterior of the extended yoga studio and primary bedroom wing. The deck is constructed of batu, which was chosen over ipe to keep costs down.
The exterior of the extended yoga studio and primary bedroom wing. The deck is constructed of batu, which was chosen over ipe to keep costs down.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
A wood-burning stove replaced the old fireplace. Its position in the corner allowed the living room to be reconfigured, creating more separation from the dining area.
A wood-burning stove replaced the old fireplace. Its position in the corner allowed the living room to be reconfigured, creating more separation from the dining area.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
A new plywood screen separates the entryway from the kitchen while visually connecting it to the renovated living and dining rooms.
Hutchison replaced the old chimney with a wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to a series of decks. The designers also raised the ceiling, exposed the trusses, and brought in clerestory windows to create a sense of brightness and loftiness. A main goal of the renovation was to better connect the home with its forested lot. "One of the things that convinced me to buy the house was the fact that when you open the front door, you see all of this green coming in through the backyard," says Georgina.
Hutchison replaced the old chimney with a wall of sliding glass doors that lead out to a series of decks. The designers also raised the ceiling, exposed the trusses, and brought in clerestory windows to create a sense of brightness and loftiness. A main goal of the renovation was to better connect the home with its forested lot. "One of the things that convinced me to buy the house was the fact that when you open the front door, you see all of this green coming in through the backyard," says Georgina.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
The primary bathroom was expanded and relocated where a closet used to be. A high window brings in northern light, and new shelving provides additional storage.
A built-in reading nook in the bedroom frames a window that overlooks the backyard.
A built-in reading nook in the bedroom frames a window that overlooks the backyard.
A column of windows takes advantage of the double-height ceiling in the expanded primary bedroom, which sits above the yoga studio.
A column of windows takes advantage of the double-height ceiling in the expanded primary bedroom, which sits above the yoga studio.
The extended foundation made room for an indoor/outdoor practice space. Bifold doors lead to a new yoga deck.
The extended foundation made room for an indoor/outdoor practice space. Bifold doors lead to a new yoga deck.
Manhattan Daybed by Guy Rogers.
Manhattan Daybed by Guy Rogers.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
Side table by Oliver Bonas.
Farnley Hey’s heart is a large, double-height living area, dubbed "the dance floor
Farnley Hey’s heart is a large, double-height living area, dubbed "the dance floor

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