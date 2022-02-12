🏠
Tickets selling fast! Join us for
Dwell Open House
Los Angeles on Saturday, October 17
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
r
Collection by
Rey Dull
Favorites
View
23
Photos
While a sculpture-filled, Japanese-inspired garden welcomes guests near the carpark at the front, a sparkling pool and jacuzzi awaits in the backyard, surrounded by lush greenery.
Steps from the kitchen is the spacious main living area, complete with vaulted ceilings and an original brick fireplace. Extensive glazing frames panoramic mountain views.
Natural light fills the interior thanks to large casement windows and skylights.
"From the hand-built walnut cabinets to the extensive leaded glass work of sculptor James Hubbell, there is art at every turn,
View More
3
more
saves
Share