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Collection by Rey Dull

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While a sculpture-filled, Japanese-inspired garden welcomes guests near the carpark at the front, a sparkling pool and jacuzzi awaits in the backyard, surrounded by lush greenery.
While a sculpture-filled, Japanese-inspired garden welcomes guests near the carpark at the front, a sparkling pool and jacuzzi awaits in the backyard, surrounded by lush greenery.
Steps from the kitchen is the spacious main living area, complete with vaulted ceilings and an original brick fireplace. Extensive glazing frames panoramic mountain views.
Steps from the kitchen is the spacious main living area, complete with vaulted ceilings and an original brick fireplace. Extensive glazing frames panoramic mountain views.
Natural light fills the interior thanks to large casement windows and skylights.
Natural light fills the interior thanks to large casement windows and skylights.
"From the hand-built walnut cabinets to the extensive leaded glass work of sculptor James Hubbell, there is art at every turn,
"From the hand-built walnut cabinets to the extensive leaded glass work of sculptor James Hubbell, there is art at every turn,

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