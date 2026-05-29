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The sink configuration proved to be a tricky dilemma in this kitchen. A corner sink seemed to be the best solution for ample prep space and cabinet storage. With limited finish and cost options for a corner sink, the designers decided to pair two sinks together - a large single basin and a small bar sink - to maximize functionality and space.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
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