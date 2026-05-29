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Collection by anthony bumanglag

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The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
The kitchen units in Elm Street House by Gardiner Architects are composed of blackbutt veneer and have a matte finish. The counters are Caesarstone.
The sink configuration proved to be a tricky dilemma in this kitchen. A corner sink seemed to be the best solution for ample prep space and cabinet storage. With limited finish and cost options for a corner sink, the designers decided to pair two sinks together - a large single basin and a small bar sink - to maximize functionality and space.
The sink configuration proved to be a tricky dilemma in this kitchen. A corner sink seemed to be the best solution for ample prep space and cabinet storage. With limited finish and cost options for a corner sink, the designers decided to pair two sinks together - a large single basin and a small bar sink - to maximize functionality and space.
Large windows nicely frame out the corner of the kitchen and provide views of the home's entry and street. Black matte wall sconces from Cedar Moss add an unexpected detail with a contemporary flair that provide ample light in the kitchen space.
Large windows nicely frame out the corner of the kitchen and provide views of the home's entry and street. Black matte wall sconces from Cedar Moss add an unexpected detail with a contemporary flair that provide ample light in the kitchen space.
Indoor/outdoor living is emphasized with sliding glass doors and timber flooring that continues to the outdoor deck.
Indoor/outdoor living is emphasized with sliding glass doors and timber flooring that continues to the outdoor deck.
Not only is green Daniel’s favorite color, but the green in the sun room also references the greening of the copper cathedral room. “It sort of pulls the outside in, in a way,” says Fohring.
Not only is green Daniel’s favorite color, but the green in the sun room also references the greening of the copper cathedral room. “It sort of pulls the outside in, in a way,” says Fohring.
These green tiles are a perfect backdrop for the wealth of potted plants lining the shelves and window sills in this LA artist's kitchen.
These green tiles are a perfect backdrop for the wealth of potted plants lining the shelves and window sills in this LA artist's kitchen.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
The floating shelf is from Semihandmade, faucet from Homary, and sconces from Cedar & Moss.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
In the kitchen, the designers also considered lighting design with cabinet lighting both under and above the cabinets. The backsplash tile is by Fireclay Tile. The hood range is custom wrapped in blackened steel by Joe Chambers.
The kitchen is open, with a large island and white countertop.
The kitchen is open, with a large island and white countertop.
Featuring an eye-catching backsplash, the bright, airy kitchen also includes custom cabinetry.
Featuring an eye-catching backsplash, the bright, airy kitchen also includes custom cabinetry.
Interior designer Cathie Hong transformed the kitchen of this San Jose Eichler into a bright open space, but kept the wood paneling in the adjacent room, to preserve the warm, midcentury feel.
Interior designer Cathie Hong transformed the kitchen of this San Jose Eichler into a bright open space, but kept the wood paneling in the adjacent room, to preserve the warm, midcentury feel.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
The custom kitchen millwork is designed by reBuild Workshop, and fabricated by Custom Lotus, with quartzite counters. The high stools in white oak are by Space Copenhagen.
Kitchen
Kitchen
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.
Now, the sizeable kitchen is an exceptional blend of old and new. The original floors, coffered ceiling, and windows are joined with IKEA cabinets with Semihandmade fronts, and Vermont-sourced Danby marble counters.
At 700 square feet, Chris and Ady's cottage had to make economical use of space—like the bar-height dining table doubling as a cooking countertop.
At 700 square feet, Chris and Ady's cottage had to make economical use of space—like the bar-height dining table doubling as a cooking countertop.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
In the kitchen, White Oak floors, inset walnut cabinets, Fireclay subway tile, and Caesartone countertops read more classic vibes, while the furnishings—such as the Reno Table from Structube, Channel Chairs by Industry West, and ADAM Stools by Frama Denmark—are modern counterpoints. Appliances include a Thermador 36" Freedom Induction Cooktop and an inconspicuous Thermador 36" Downdraft Ventilation, as well as a Miele Dishwasher, convection oven, and speed oven.
A generously sized, chef's kitchen fits seamlessly with the contemporary lines of the home’s modern design.
A generously sized, chef's kitchen fits seamlessly with the contemporary lines of the home’s modern design.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.
The dropped ceiling is old-growth fir that was discovered under plaster during the demolition phase of the project, and was repurposed for interior finishes. The custom island prep table is by Vintage Mill Werks, with Hay stools.

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