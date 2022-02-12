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Collection by Sue Burke

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Eivind Bøhn’s cabin on the outskirts of Hardangervidda National Park is a modern update of the classic Norwegian <i>hytte</i>. The design, by Snøhetta architect Øystein Tveter, features a sod-covered roof that blends with the grassy hillside in warmer months.
hytte
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture